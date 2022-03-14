Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) were up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 1,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 180,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMYT shares. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $484.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.15 and a beta of 0.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,544,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after buying an additional 287,463 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after buying an additional 268,027 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 278.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 600,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

