Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) were up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 1,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 180,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMYT shares. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $484.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.15 and a beta of 0.10.
About Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amryt Pharma (AMYT)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.