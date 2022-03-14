Amryt Pharma plc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amryt Pharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMYT opened at $7.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.13 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after buying an additional 268,027 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,544,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after buying an additional 287,463 shares during the period. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,160,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after buying an additional 960,965 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.