Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $143.81

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $143.81 and last traded at $144.81, with a volume of 113945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,374,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Analog Devices by 130.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after buying an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after buying an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.