Analysts Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.75 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heat Biologics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 141,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,040 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 81,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

HTBX stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

