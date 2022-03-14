Analysts Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.19 Million

Equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) will announce $139.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.02 million and the lowest is $137.35 million. MediaAlpha reported sales of $173.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $663.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.42 million to $694.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $827.52 million, with estimates ranging from $751.45 million to $903.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

Several research analysts have commented on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 0.39. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,612,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,514,000 after acquiring an additional 176,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $24,704,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 249.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 803,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $9,798,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

