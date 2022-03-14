Analysts Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Brokerages expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) to announce $3.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.62 billion and the highest is $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $16.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.53 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $20.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAH. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 35.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 67.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 39,563 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 67.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

SAH opened at $47.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 5.94%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

