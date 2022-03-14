Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 14th (AAWW, AIZ, AN, APT, BMA, CAPL, CONE, COP, DAKT, DRH)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 14th:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

