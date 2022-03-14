Analysts Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Marchex reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marchex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.42.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 706.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

