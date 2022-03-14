Analysts Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.38 Million

Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) will report sales of $23.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.29 million and the highest is $26.60 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $23.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $189.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.60 million to $225.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $571.40 million, with estimates ranging from $151.00 million to $909.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NKTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $10.63 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

