Analysts Expect Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $88.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Root’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.50 million to $107.00 million. Root posted sales of $68.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Root will report full year sales of $301.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.70 million to $384.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $247.81 million, with estimates ranging from $206.00 million to $307.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Root.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROOT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $388.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.27. Root has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $15.41.

In other Root news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 28,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Root by 100.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Root during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Root during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Root during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

