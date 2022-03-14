Analysts Issue Forecasts for APA Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for APA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $39.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. APA has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 88,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of APA by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at $12,457,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in APA by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

