Analysts Issue Forecasts for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the mining company will earn $0.23 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.23.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$4.31 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$4.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,041.41.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

