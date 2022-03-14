Analysts Issue Forecasts for Invacare Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Invacare in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the health services provider will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.
Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 350,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invacare by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invacare by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 56,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invacare by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invacare by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Invacare (Get Rating)
Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invacare (IVC)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.