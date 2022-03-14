Analysts Offer Predictions for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.40).

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Aegis began coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $131.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chemomab Therapeutics by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 267,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 86,769 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

