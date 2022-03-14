Analysts Offer Predictions for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HARP. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

HARP opened at $3.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,701 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,908,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 994.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 547,689 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

