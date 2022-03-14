Analysts Offer Predictions for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.56) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MIRM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

MIRM stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $666.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

