Analysts Offer Predictions for Pollard Banknote Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:PBL opened at C$23.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$645.22 million and a PE ratio of 24.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.92. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of C$22.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

