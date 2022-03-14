Analysts Offer Predictions for Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman expects that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PBH. CIBC decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.38.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$106.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$119.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$127.19. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$104.38 and a 52 week high of C$137.75. The company has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.50%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

