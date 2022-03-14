Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 14th (1COV, ABI, BA, BAS, BN, BNR, DGE, EOAN, EVK, FPE)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 14th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €54.00 ($59.13) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €68.00 ($74.46) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Boeing (NYSE:BA)

was given a $270.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €58.00 ($63.51) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €56.00 ($61.32) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €90.00 ($98.54) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,100 ($53.31) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €13.00 ($14.23) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €34.00 ($37.23) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €41.00 ($44.89) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €55.00 ($60.22) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €335.00 ($366.80) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €245.00 ($268.26) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €220.00 ($240.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,850 ($63.07) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €190.00 ($208.04) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

