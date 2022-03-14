Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SAF-Holland (SFQ)

SAF-Holland (ETR: SFQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2022 – SAF-Holland was given a new €20.00 ($21.74) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

2/23/2022 – SAF-Holland was given a new €20.50 ($22.28) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/22/2022 – SAF-Holland was given a new €22.00 ($23.91) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

2/21/2022 – SAF-Holland was given a new €18.00 ($19.57) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/20/2022 – SAF-Holland was given a new €12.00 ($13.04) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/19/2022 – SAF-Holland was given a new €22.00 ($23.91) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Shares of ETR SFQ traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €9.21 ($10.01). The stock had a trading volume of 119,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $417.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. SAF-Holland SE has a twelve month low of €8.20 ($8.91) and a twelve month high of €14.49 ($15.75).

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.