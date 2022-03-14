Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BHP Group (BHP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BHP Group (LON: BHP):
- 3/10/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($27.52) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.14) price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – BHP Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($22.93) price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – BHP Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) price target on the stock.
- 2/21/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.52) price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – BHP Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($31.45) price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – BHP Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($29.48) price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/4/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($28.83) price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($28.83) price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – BHP Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($22.93) price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($28.83) price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.52) price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,000 ($26.21) to GBX 2,350 ($30.79). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,583 ($33.84) on Monday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,465.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,191.67. The stock has a market cap of £130.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.35.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.89%.
