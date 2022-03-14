Analysts Set Expectations for Ashford Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ashford in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of AINC stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.47.

In other news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 13,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $199,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 66.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ashford by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashford by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashford by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ashford in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

