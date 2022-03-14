Analysts Set Expectations for Thor Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Thor Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on THO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

NYSE:THO opened at $84.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day moving average is $104.60. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $80.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,325. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.