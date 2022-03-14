Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ThredUp (TDUP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ: TDUP) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2022 – ThredUp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – ThredUp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

3/8/2022 – ThredUp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – ThredUp had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – ThredUp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – ThredUp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

1/25/2022 – ThredUp had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $25.00.

1/20/2022 – ThredUp had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ThredUp stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 90,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.02. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 13,156 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth $3,971,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth about $853,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,338,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ThredUp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after buying an additional 613,762 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

