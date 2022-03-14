Analyzing Landsea Homes (LSEA) and Its Peers

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Landsea Homes to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

This table compares Landsea Homes and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.02 billion $52.79 million 6.96 Landsea Homes Competitors $5.45 billion $681.64 million 7.39

Landsea Homes’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes. Landsea Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes’ rivals have a beta of 2.40, indicating that their average share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 5.16% 11.18% 6.01% Landsea Homes Competitors 10.31% 142.49% 11.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Landsea Homes and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 0 1 0 3.00 Landsea Homes Competitors 381 1484 1358 89 2.35

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.56%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 19.92%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Landsea Homes rivals beat Landsea Homes on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Landsea Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.