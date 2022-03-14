Analyzing NanoViricides (NNVC) & Its Peers

NanoViricides (NYSE: NNVC – Get Rating) is one of 930 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NanoViricides to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get NanoViricides alerts:

8.3% of NanoViricides shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of NanoViricides shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NanoViricides and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoViricides N/A -29.90% -29.29% NanoViricides Competitors -4,277.92% -133.73% -12.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NanoViricides and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NanoViricides N/A -$8.82 million -2.26 NanoViricides Competitors $1.93 billion $257.68 million -1.18

NanoViricides’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NanoViricides. NanoViricides is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

NanoViricides has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoViricides’ competitors have a beta of 1.06, meaning that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NanoViricides and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoViricides 0 0 0 0 N/A NanoViricides Competitors 5724 20134 42558 829 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 115.97%. Given NanoViricides’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NanoViricides has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

NanoViricides competitors beat NanoViricides on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

NanoViricides Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoViricides, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R. Diwan on April 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.