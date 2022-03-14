Analyzing Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) and Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) and Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -19.84% -18.90% Salarius Pharmaceuticals -187.50% -27.16% -25.88%

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemomab Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.48 million ($1.18) -3.36 Salarius Pharmaceuticals $5.23 million 3.20 -$7.35 million ($0.31) -1.19

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Chemomab Therapeutics. Chemomab Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salarius Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.8% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chemomab Therapeutics and Salarius Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chemomab Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 697.65%. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 981.08%. Given Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Salarius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Chemomab Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chemomab Therapeutics beats Salarius Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemomab Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

