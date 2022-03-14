Analyzing SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SCVX and ASML’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12% ASML 31.55% 49.05% 20.66%

This table compares SCVX and ASML’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A ASML $21.29 billion 11.19 $6.96 billion $16.93 34.34

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Volatility & Risk

SCVX has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASML has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of SCVX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of ASML shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SCVX and ASML, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A ASML 2 5 13 0 2.55

ASML has a consensus target price of $875.75, indicating a potential upside of 50.63%. Given ASML’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASML is more favorable than SCVX.

Summary

ASML beats SCVX on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SCVX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

