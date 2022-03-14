Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni Sells 30,000 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,428,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00.

PLAN traded down $3.21 on Monday, reaching $42.99. 1,973,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,311. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLAN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

