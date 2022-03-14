Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CRO Sells $231,399.78 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anaplan stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,311. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

