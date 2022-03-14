Anchor Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $766.07 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00007307 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $766.07 million and approximately $83.31 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,181,919 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

