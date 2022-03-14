Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Down 33.5% in February

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the February 13th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 284.0 days.

Shares of ANDHF stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77.

ANDHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

