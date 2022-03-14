Andrea B. Thomas Sells 1,150 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MED traded down $9.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.59. 119,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.96. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.44 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Medifast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Medifast by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Medifast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Medifast by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Medifast by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

