Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) will report $436.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $428.27 million and the highest is $443.20 million. Angi reported sales of $387.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.79. Angi has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,100. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 831,977 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,023,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,110,000 after purchasing an additional 238,542 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,462,000 after purchasing an additional 368,700 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,690,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after buying an additional 59,579 shares during the period. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

