AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Position Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 132.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 22,516 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of AngioDynamics worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 227,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 107,690 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 146,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 71,395 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

