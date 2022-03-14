ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.40

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 94090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

