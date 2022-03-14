Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Holdings Lowered by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,557 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for 1.6% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 535,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE ANTM traded down $6.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $458.33. 1,427,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,302. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.49 and a fifty-two week high of $478.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $451.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.43.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.