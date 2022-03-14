Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up 4.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $29,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Anthem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $3.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $462.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,894. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $335.20 and a one year high of $478.00. The company has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.43.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

