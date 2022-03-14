Anton J. Drescher Sells 39,900 Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Stock

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) Director Anton J. Drescher sold 39,900 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $51,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN THM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.29 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.61. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 199,256 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 4.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,225,474 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 184,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 600,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 148,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

