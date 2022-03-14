Anyswap (ANY) Achieves Market Cap of $173.64 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $9.32 or 0.00024082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $173.64 million and $21.34 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.75 or 0.06554906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,677.26 or 0.99980742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00040774 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

