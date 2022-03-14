AO World (LON:VIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

AO World (LON:VIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 130 ($1.70). Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AO World from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get AO World alerts:

AO World stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 57.50 ($0.75). 236,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,977. AO World has a 52-week low of GBX 56.10 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 341.80 ($4.48).

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories. It offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 125 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. The company's bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.