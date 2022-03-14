ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $466,248.00

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $29.61 million and $466,248.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.50 or 0.06515189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,600.84 or 0.99789806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00040401 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 103,991,855 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

