Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0017 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $36.25 million and $1.41 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00172992 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000964 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00025377 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $141.00 or 0.00362084 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00053517 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

