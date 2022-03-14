Apollon Limassol Price Reaches $1.79 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $588,394.42 and $206,531.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00004590 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00173846 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000964 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00025848 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.74 or 0.00369218 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00052919 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

