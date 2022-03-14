AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,498 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.71% of AppFolio worth $29,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,480,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,503,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $114.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,829.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $150.78.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

