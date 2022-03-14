Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Appian by 14.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Appian during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Appian by 70.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 16.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Appian by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 60,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 322,850 shares of company stock valued at $17,677,024. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $52.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.21. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.72. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $176.27.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

APPN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

