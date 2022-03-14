Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 20,000 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.78 per share, with a total value of $1,055,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $2,663,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $2,228,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 90,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00.

Shares of APPN traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.69. 545,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,242. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $176.27. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APPN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Appian by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Appian by 125.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 750,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Appian by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 307,570 shares in the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP raised its stake in Appian by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,735,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

