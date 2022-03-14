Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,663,100.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $2,663,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.78 per share, with a total value of $1,055,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $2,228,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 90,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00.

APPN stock traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,242. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $176.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after buying an additional 750,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Appian by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after buying an additional 307,570 shares in the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP raised its stake in Appian by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after buying an additional 217,648 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $20,735,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

