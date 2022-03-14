Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Banta Asset Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Banta Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,127 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 7.5% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,246,196,000 after buying an additional 414,835 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $154.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.13. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

