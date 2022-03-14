ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARX. National Bank Financial upped their target price on ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.19.

Shares of TSE:ARX traded down C$1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.91. 2,838,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,025. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.16 and a 52-week high of C$16.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.21.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

